Sci-Tech HCM City strives to become smart city by 2030 The southern largest economic hub of Ho Chi Minh City has capitalised on digital transformation to develop itself into a smart urban area by 2030.

Sci-Tech Ministry introduces information-communication technology maps The Ministry of Information and Communications (MIC) on October 9 released eight technology maps in the information and communication sector, becoming the first agency to research and develop technology maps for all areas of its management.

Sci-Tech Awards promotes digital transformation, innovation Winners of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 (VDA 2023) were honoured at a ceremony held on October 7 by the Vietnam Digital Media Association (VDCA) under the sponsorship of the Ministry of Information and Communications.