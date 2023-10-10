Greater efforts made to speed up digital transformation
Contactless payments are becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam as people can easily see QR codes at vegetable and meat stalls in local markets or at restaurants and electronics stores.
Contactless payments are becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam. - Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) - Contactless payments are becoming increasingly popular in Vietnam as people can easily see QR codes at vegetable and meat stalls in local markets or at restaurants and electronics stores.
Vietnam has set a target of provide practical benefits to the public through advantages brought by digital transformation. Gradually shifting from traditional methods to the digital environment ensures that every citizen has equal opportunities to access services, education, and knowledge.
During the action month in response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10) this year, community-based digital technology teams continue their efforts to guide every person to acquire skills for using online services, online shopping and payments, and self-protection against risks and dangers in the digital environment.
People across the country have been benefiting from preferential policies when using digital products and services through the initiative, which has so far attracted the engagement of more than 50 businesses from nine different sectors.
Notably, many discount programmes have been launched by businesses in response to National Digital Transformation Day before October 2023, and some of these will extend beyond this month.
Themed “Exploiting digital data to create value”, this year’s National Digital Transformation Day aims to accelerate the implementation of the national digital transformation as well as the National Digital Transformation Programme to 2025, with a vision to 2030.
A transportation and logistics centre applying AI and barcode technologies is launched by Vietnam Post in 2022. (Photo: VNA)It is also to raise public awareness of the role, significance and benefits of digital transformation, and promote the involvement of the entire political system and population so as to ensure the success of the work.
According to Minister of Information and Communications Nguyen Manh Hung, it is necessary to rapidly disseminate basic knowledge related to digital transformation through shared digital platforms nationwide, and develop new things via leading entities.
Digital transformation is a comprehensive and all-encompassing process that involves the entire population, so it must be widely accessible, he stressed.
The National Digital Transformation Programme by 2025, with a vision towards 2030 approved by the Prime Minister in June 2020 targets dual goals of developing a digital government, digital economy, and digital society; and forming Vietnamese digital technology enterprises with the capacity to reach globally.
In the first nine months of 2023, the National Public Service Portal recorded 5.6 million registered accounts, over 87.37 million synchronized profiles, more than 13 million utility service transactions, over 19.8 million applications processed through the portal, and more than 13 million online payment transactions with a total value of over 4 trillion VND.
Regarding digital data, about 1.4 million transactions were conducted successfully via the Integrated Data Sharing Platform every day.
Population databases have been officially connected to 15 ministries and agencies, one state-owned enterprise, three telecommunications enterprises, and 63 localities for the purpose of information exploitation. Data related to public servants have been connected to and synchronized with 100% of ministries, departments, and local authorities.
In terms of digital infrastructure, the proportion of subscribers using smartphones reached 79.8% in the last nine months, a year-on-year increase of 5.8%. The percentage of households with broadband fiber optic internet connection hit 78.38%, up 5.22% year-on-year./.