Business 172 firms have products recognised as 2022 national brands As many as 325 products by 172 enterprises have been recognised as Vietnam National Brands 2022, Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Do Thang Hai told a press conference held in Hanoi on October 25.

Business Innovation challenge seeks solutions to help Vietnam achieve prosperity The Vietnam Innovation Challenge 2022 was launched on October 25, aiming to seek innovation solutions from around the world to help the country address major challenges and achieve prosperous and sustainable development.

Business 17th East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum opens in Quang Ninh The 17th General Assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF 17) themed “Tourism recovery in East Asia in the new normal era” officially kicked off in Ha Long city of the northern province of Quang Ninh on October 25.

Business Huge number of maturing bonds puts burden on businesses A huge amount of expired corporate bonds due for payment in the last months of this year and the whole of 2023 and 2024 are putting great pressure on issuers.