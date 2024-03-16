Business Sustainable supply chains to help reinforce foothold of Vietnamese goods Sustainable domestic supply chains help businesses improve competitiveness against foreign rivals and retain consumer trust, thus sustaining growth in domestic and foreign trade of Vietnamese goods.

Business Infographic Record trade surplus since 2009 in first two months Vietnam’s exports stood at 59.34 billion USD in the first two months of this year, while imports totalled 54.62 billion USD. The trade surplus was therefore 4.72 billion USD, the highest since 2009.

Business Vietnamese organic products to make way to Australia A delegation of 19 Vietnamese businesses, the Vietnam Organic Agriculture Association (VOAA), and several organic farming trainers will go to Australia to popularise various kinds of organic products from March 18-25.

Business Gia Lai urged to promote administrative reform The Central Highlands province of Gia Lai needs to focus on administrative reform and give support to local enterprises so as to promote socio-economic development, Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son has said.