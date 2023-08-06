Ha Nam boasts favourable conditions for the development of typical tourist products in the Red River Delta. The province is home to many historical, cultural, spiritual, and religious sites.

They possess unique advantages, helping the province reshape its tourism industry and develop more offerings for visitors.

The number of tourists to Ha Nam reached over 3.8 million in the first half of this year, nearly double the number in the same period last year and fulfilling nearly 90% of its annual plan.

Total revenue from tourism was estimated at nearly 114 million USD, or more than double the figure posted in the same period of 2022.

To continue to be a bright spot on Vietnam’s tourist map, Ha Nam is focusing on building a number of typical tourism products, attracting investment in eco-spiritual, resort, and entertainment tourism. It is also trying to connect tours and tourist routes with others elsewhere around Vietnam to create better links for tourism development./.

