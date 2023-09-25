Ha Nam's industrial parks attract 15 more FDI projects
Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 24 new projects so far this year, including 15 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 176 million USD, according to Head of the Ha Nam Industrial Parks Management Board Tran Van Kien.
A view of Dong Van II industrial park in Ha Nam (Photo: VNA)Ha Nam (VNA) - Industrial parks in the northern province of Ha Nam have attracted 24 new projects so far this year, including 15 foreign direct investment (FDI) projects worth 176 million USD, according to Head of the Ha Nam Industrial Parks Management Board Tran Van Kien.
Besides, the IPs have also drawn 9 domestic investment projects with combined registered capital of over 1 trillion VND.
Kien said that the total amount of capital poured into the new FDI projects and injected in operating ones has reached 259 million USD so far.
The official said that in order to lure more projects to local industrial parks, Ha Nam will continue to increase the introduction of its images and investment environment in local industrial parks to investors, while joining investment promotion activities inside and outside the country.
Since the beginning of 2023, the locality has sent its trade promotion delegations to Japan, Europe, the US and Singapore. It plans to send a team to the Republic of Korea in October, Kien said.
He said that the management board has proposed the establishment of a number of new industrial parks, including Dong Van V and VI industrial parks and Kim Bang 1 industrial park, while expanding Dong Van 3 industrial park to nearly 1,000 hectares.
Ha Nam has also worked hard to develop social infrastructure systems to serve workers and support businesses in human resources, he added./.
Kien said that the total amount of capital poured into the new FDI projects and injected in operating ones has reached 259 million USD so far.
The official said that in order to lure more projects to local industrial parks, Ha Nam will continue to increase the introduction of its images and investment environment in local industrial parks to investors, while joining investment promotion activities inside and outside the country.
Since the beginning of 2023, the locality has sent its trade promotion delegations to Japan, Europe, the US and Singapore. It plans to send a team to the Republic of Korea in October, Kien said.
He said that the management board has proposed the establishment of a number of new industrial parks, including Dong Van V and VI industrial parks and Kim Bang 1 industrial park, while expanding Dong Van 3 industrial park to nearly 1,000 hectares.
Ha Nam has also worked hard to develop social infrastructure systems to serve workers and support businesses in human resources, he added./.