Hanoi attracts nearly 2.3 bln USD of FDI in 7 months (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi attracted nearly 2.3 billion USD of foreign direct investment (FDI) in the first seven months of this year, with 233 new projects worth 97.5 million USD and 108 projects permitted to increase investment capital by 193.5 million USD.

According to the municipal People’s Committee, during the period, 190 foreign investors contributed capital and bought shares worth nearly 2 billion USD. Japanese investor Sumitomo bought shares of VPBank with a transaction value of 1.5 billion USD.

During the period, the city had 18,300 new enterprises, up 5% compared to the same period in 2022. Their registered capital reached 177.5 trillion VND (7.5 billion USD), a slump of 12% year on year.

Meanwhile, 2,100 local enterprises were dissolved, a swell of 2% year on year; 15,200 registered to suspend operations, a rise of 25%; and 5,900 resumed operations, down 18% over the same period.

In the seven months, the city created jobs for nearly 133,000 labourers, reaching 81.9% of the locality’s yearly target and 96.7% compared to the same period last year.

Besides, Hanoi authorities have decided to spend nearly 1.4 trillion VND on unemployment insurance for more than 48,000 people and 2.7 billion VND for 585 people to access vocational training.

In July alone, the city has 37 new FDI projects with a total registered capital of 22.3 million USD. (Photo: VNA)

In July alone, the city had 37 new FDI projects with a total registered capital of 22.3 million USD; 18 others permitted to increase investment capital by 24.5 million USD, while 19 foreign investors contributed capital and bought shares with 10.4 million USD.

In the month, the city had 2,387 new enterprises, down 10% compared to the same period in 2022. Their registered capital reached 23.1 trillion VND, a climb of 11% year on year.

Meanwhile, 293 enterprises were dissolved, up 2% year on year; 1,729 registered to suspend operations, an expansion of 59%; and 760 resumed operations, up 8% over the same period.

In July, the city created jobs for nearly 19,300 labourers, up 4.8% compared to the same period last year.

Nguyen Manh Quyen, Deputy Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee, said the city has continued to support enterprises to overcome difficulties in terms of mechanisms and policies through direct meetings, seminars, and investment promotion programmes with both foreign and domestic enterprises.

The move contributes to increasing investment capital to the city while helping local businesses expand cooperation opportunities with localities nationwide, particularly in the fields of tourism, agriculture, and “One Commune- One Product” (OCOP) programme, among others./.