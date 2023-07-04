Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The June consumer price index (CPI) in Hanoi increased 0.11% month on month, and climbed 1.22% in the first half of this year compared to the same period last year, reported the Hanoi Statistics Office.

The city’s CPI in June saw nine out of the 11 groups and services recording an increase in prices, including restaurant and catering services 0.53%; culture, entertainment and tourism 0.78%; equipment, household appliances 0.15%; beverages, tobacco 0.14%; transportation 0.10%; apparels, headwear and footwear 0.07%; education 0.03%, and medicine and health services 0.02%.

A downturn was seen in the prices of housing, electricity, water supply, fuel and construction materials at 0.71%. Post and telecommunication services group experiences a decrease of 0.07%. The average CPI in the second quarter of this year rose 0.2 compared to the average year on year.

On average in the first six months of 2023, the city’s CPI gained 1.22% compared to the average of the same period last year with eight out of the 11 groups showing an upward trend, including restaurant and catering services up 4.16%; culture, entertainment and tourism 4.07%; beverages, tobacco 3.49%; apparels, headwear and footwear 1.74%; equipment, household appliances 1.32%; housing, electricity, water supply, fuel and construction materials 0.47%; medicine and health services 0.35%; other goods and services 3.13%.

Meanwhile three groups decreased compared to the average of the same period, including education (4.43%); transportation (3.46); and post and telecommunications (0.38).

Gold price index in June decreased by 0.83% compared to the previous month, but increased by 5.24% compared to December 2022 and increased by 3.29% over the same period last year.

In the second quarter of 2023, the gold price index hiked 2.02% compared to the average of the second quarter of 2022. On average in the first six months of this year, the gold price index rose 1.19% compared to the average of the first six months of last year.



The US dollar price index in June increased 0.10% compared to the previous month, decreased by 2.36% compared to December 2022 and expanded by 1.38% over the same period last year.

In the second quarter of 2023, the greenback price index elevated by 2.09% compared to the second quarter of 2022. On average, in the first six months of this year, its price index decreased by 2.89% compared to the average of the first six months of last year.

The office said that in the second quarter of 2023, the service sector continued to be a bright spot, playing an important role in the city's overall growth. Total retail sales of consumer goods and services in the second quarter marked up 8.9% over the same period last year, and up 10.4% in the first six months of this year./.

