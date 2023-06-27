Data from the online travel platform shows that destinations with beautiful beaches remain the top choice for Vietnamese tourists this summer.

Da Nang continues to hold the top position and is the most searched domestic destination by Vietnamese tourists for summer 2023.

Da Nang is followed by the central coastal city of Nha Trang and Phu Quoc island off the coast of Kien Giang province.

Hanoi has risen to 7th position in the list after being absent from the top 10 last summer.

Hanoi has set a target of attracting 22 million tourists this year, including three million international travellers./.

VNA