Culture - Sports On-site auctions – prospects for Vietnam’s painting market The recent organisation of a non-selling painting exhibition in Vietnam by Sotheby’s - the world’s largest, most trusted and dynamic marketplace for art and luxury – has demonstrated prospects of this art market.

Culture - Sports BridgeFest 2022 set for Da Nang Popular artists from around the world and Vietnam will perform at the 6th annual music and community festival – BridgeFest 2022 – at Bien Dong (East Sea) Park, in the central city on August 27.

Culture - Sports Exhibition on Vietnam, Cambodia, Laos public security cooperation underway About 300 photos and over 500 documents, items and publications are on display at a Hanoi exhibition showcasing milestones in the friendship and cooperation among public security forces of Vietnam, Cambodia and Laos.