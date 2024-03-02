Society Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 to gather 100 prominent Vietnamese The Vietnam Global Leaders Forum 2024 (VGLF 2024) will take place from March 30-31 in Paris, expecting 100 prominent Vietnamese and Vietnamese-origin individuals with global influence in all fields from over 20 countries and territories worldwide.

Society Bulgaria's National Day marked in HCM City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations and the Bulgarian Embassy in Vietnam on March 1 co-organised a ceremony to mark Bulgaria's National Day (March 3,1878-2024) in the southern metropolis.

Videos 11 saved foreign sailors handed over to consulates general Ten Indonesians and one Malaysian, who are crewmembers of vessel Samudra Indah II in distress off the coast of Vietnam, were handed over to representatives of the two countries’ consulates general in Ho Chi Minh City on February 29.

Society Project supports HCM City children, adolescents in gender equality issues The Ho Chi Minh City Association for Protection of Child Rights and the Save the Children International in Vietnam on March 1 launched a project “Rainbow Voice - Gender and gender equality issues in implementing programmes to support children and adolescents”.