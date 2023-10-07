Sci-Tech HCM City hosts conference on digital transformation A conference on digital transformation themed “Technology for life” - Tech4life 2023 was held in Ho Chi Minh City on October 10 by the municipal Department of Information and Communications in collaboration with the Vietnam Software & IT services (VINASA) in response to the National Digital Transformation Day 2023 (October 10).

Sci-Tech Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 to honour 38 outstanding entries Winners of the Vietnam Digital Awards 2023 (VDA 2023) will be honoured at a ceremony slated for October 7 as part of activities in response to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10).

Sci-Tech Vietnam's prospects on deeper participation in global chip supply chain Vietnam aims to become a leading country in ASEAN and East Asia in chip production, with deeper participation in the global production and supply chain by 2030, according to an expert.