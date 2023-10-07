Hanoi launches cashless payment event across Hoan Kiem district
The event is scheduled for October 7 and 8, with the participation of related departments, 10 banks, and businesses providing non-cash payment services. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi authorities on October 7 held an event to promote cashless payments in Hoan Kiem district.
In his remarks, Vice Chairman of the capital People's Committee Ha Minh Hai highlighted the significance of running cashless streets.
He said it provides favourable conditions for local people to experience new and modern payment methods. Additionally, these streets will contribute to enhancing transparency in payments, diversifying the retail network, gradually improving consumer databases, and ultimately enhancing the quality of services for the people.
The event is scheduled for October 7 and 8, with the participation of related departments, 10 banks, and businesses providing non-cash payment services.
Responding to National Digital Transformation Day (October 10), it marks the beginning of a widespread implementation of cashless payments across all districts and towns of the city, contributing to accelerating Hanoi’s digital transformation and digital economy development./.