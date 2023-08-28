Hanoi launches Data4life contest
Delegates launching Data4life contest (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi recently held a ceremony to launch the Data4life contest on finding AI technology to be applied in the business supply chain connectivity.
Deputy Secretary of the union Tran Quang Hung said that the contest aims to promote creative ideas to exploit data effectively to form practical technology products, solutions and services to serve the development of digital government, digital society, and digital economy.
Its purposes are also to respond to the “capital youths pioneer in digital transformation” movement, and form an ecosystem to promote data, idea and solution sharing to speed up the national innovation and digital transformation process.
Vietnamese citizens living in the country or abroad, and foreigners living in the territory of Vietnam are eligible to take part.
Deputy Secretary of Ho Chi Minh Communist Youth Union of Hanoi Tran Quang Hung speaking at the event (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Entries can be sent to the portal: Data4Life.network from August 26 to September 14.
Ten outstanding works will be selected to the final round to vie for one first, one second, one third, and two consolation prizes.
Those with innovative works, products, ideas, and scientific and technological achievements that are applied to production and business activities and bring about high economic efficiency will also be honoured./.