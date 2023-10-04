Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh and Chairwoman of VFF – Hanoi chapter Nguyen Lan Huong receive supports, donations from donors at the launching ceremony of the " Month for the Poor and Social Welfare", Hanoi, October 3, 2023 (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The People’s Committee of Hanoi launched the "Month for the Poor and Social Welfare" in 2023 at a ceremony held at the Viet-Xo Friendship Culture Palace on October 3.

Speaking at the launching ceremony, Chairman of the municipal People’s Committee Tran Sy Thanh said the event holds a profound humanistic meaning and is an opportunity to honour outstanding individuals and organisations who make great contributions to the cause of poverty reduction and social welfare activities with the motto of “Leaving no poor people behind”.

The chairman emphasised that the Party and the State have paid due attention to social welfare and sustainable poverty reduction.

Over the past time, Hanoi has focused on building sustainable social welfare policies which match the local socio-economic development and suit the city’s resources and capability in each period.

Together with policies of the municipal People’s Committee, the VFF – Hanoi chapter has carried out a lot of substantial activities to support poor households, people living in difficult circumstances and policy beneficiaries in order to improve their living conditions, contributing to stabilising the political and social security while creating a driving force for growth.

Hanoi currently has 2,134 poor households according to the city's multi-dimensional poverty standards, accounting for 0.095% of the total households in the city. The capital targets to reduce the number of poor households by 25-30% and the number of near-poor households by 10% per year, which eventually leads to no poor families by the end of 2025.

At the ceremony, the municipal People’s Committee, the VFF-Hanoi chapter called for donation to the city’s “Fund for the poor” and handed over aid packages to 245 poor households in the city.

On the occasion, the city’s “Fund for the poor” has received more than 50 billion VND (2 million USD) from organisations, enterprises and individuals./.

VNA