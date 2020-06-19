Politics Ambassador presents credentials to King of Spain Vietnamese Ambassador to Spain Hoang Xuan Hai presented credentials to King Felipe VI in Madrid on June 17.

Politics Vietnam notifies EU of its ratification of bilateral deals Diplomatic notes informing about Vietnam’s ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA) were presented to the EU Delegation to Vietnam on June 18.

Politics Law amending, supplementing Issuance of Legal Documents Law passed The National Assembly passed the law amending and supplementing some articles of the Law on the Issuance of Legal Documents at its on-going ninth session on June 18.