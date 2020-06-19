Hanoi leader pledges to boost ties with Laos
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in the capital city on June 18 for the new Lao Ambassador to Vietnam, Sengphet Houngboungnuang.
Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue (R) and Lao Ambassador to Vietnam Sengphet Houngboungnuang (Photo: Hanoimoi)
Hanoi (VNA) – Secretary of the Hanoi Party Committee Vuong Dinh Hue hosted a reception in the capital city on June 18 for the new Lao Ambassador to Vietnam, Sengphet Houngboungnuang.
Hue expressed his belief that the ambassador will fulfill tasks assigned by the Lao Party and Government.
He informed his guest that the Hanoi economy grew by only 3.4 percent in the first months of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In such context, the city’s authorities and people will strive to achieve a growth rate that is 1.3 times higher than the country’s this year, as well as complete the State budget collection target.
The leader invited Ambassador Houngboungnuang to a large-scale investment promotion conference scheduled for June 27, affirming that the event will enable firms from Lao and Vietnam, particularly Hanoi, to seek business opportunities.
About Party work, he said 96 percent of the municipal Party Committee’ units have held their congresses. The 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party organisation is slated for October.
Houngboungnuang, for his part, stressed that achievements in Lao’s fight against COVID-19 would not be possible without Vietnam’s all-around support.
He pledged to do his best to step up ties between the two Parties, Governments and peoples, especially between Hanoi and Vientiane.
The diplomat hoped that ties between the Lao embassy and Hanoi will be increasingly closer.
The host also committed all possible support for the Lao Embassy in Hanoi./.
Hue expressed his belief that the ambassador will fulfill tasks assigned by the Lao Party and Government.
He informed his guest that the Hanoi economy grew by only 3.4 percent in the first months of this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In such context, the city’s authorities and people will strive to achieve a growth rate that is 1.3 times higher than the country’s this year, as well as complete the State budget collection target.
The leader invited Ambassador Houngboungnuang to a large-scale investment promotion conference scheduled for June 27, affirming that the event will enable firms from Lao and Vietnam, particularly Hanoi, to seek business opportunities.
About Party work, he said 96 percent of the municipal Party Committee’ units have held their congresses. The 17th Congress of the Hanoi Party organisation is slated for October.
Houngboungnuang, for his part, stressed that achievements in Lao’s fight against COVID-19 would not be possible without Vietnam’s all-around support.
He pledged to do his best to step up ties between the two Parties, Governments and peoples, especially between Hanoi and Vientiane.
The diplomat hoped that ties between the Lao embassy and Hanoi will be increasingly closer.
The host also committed all possible support for the Lao Embassy in Hanoi./.