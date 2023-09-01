Business Northern Europe a promising market for Vietnamese farm produce: Experts Thanks to high demand, Northern Europe is a promising land for Vietnamese agricultural products, according to experts who also underlined the need for domestic firms to ensure product standards to win this potential market.

Business Vietnam joins 12th World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in Italy Vietnam is among exhibitors at the 12th edition of the World Chili Pepper Trade Fair in the city of Rieti, Italy, from August 30 to September 3, showcasing not only its best chili products but also other spices like pepper, tea, coffee, cinnamon and anise.

Videos Work starts on Long Thanh International Airport Work on a passenger terminal at Long Thanh International Airport in southern Dong Nai province started on August 31. Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh attended the groundbreaking ceremony for the work.

Videos Suoi Giang Shan tuyet tea enchants enthusiasts With rich aroma, strong taste, and lingering scent, Suoi Giang Shan Tuyet tea, a specialty of Yen Bai province, win the hearts of both domestic and international friends.