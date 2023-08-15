"Vietnam's capital city offers beautiful weather come winter. Daytime temperatures comfortably rest in the 60 and 70 degrees Fahrenheit, and rain showers are infrequent," said the report.

A wintertime visit also allows tourists to explore some of Hanoi's best events, such as the Lunar New Year which falls on January or February, and the Perfume Pagoda Festival, one of the largest Buddhist pilgrimages in northern Vietnam, according to the rankings.

The report recommended a tour of the Temple of Literature, the site of Vietnam's first university built more than one thousand years ago, and also suggested that tourists try a bowl of pho (Vietnamese noodle soup) for diner.

Phuket and Hanoi were the only two Southeast Asian destinations on this year’s list, which also includes Honolulu – Oahu (the US), Sydney (Australia), among others./.

VNA