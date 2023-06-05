Videos First forum of overseas Vietnamese women held in Europe A forum of overseas Vietnamese women, the first of its kind, took place in Budapest, Hungary, on June 3, gathering nearly 250 delegates from 21 countries.

Society Workshop spotlights teaching of Vietnamese language, culture to OV children in Japan A workshop held in Japan’s Fukuoka prefecture on June 3 highlighted the importance of teaching the Vietnamese language and culture to Vietnamese children in Kyushu, the third largest island of the Northeast Asian country.

Society Female professor pushes boundaries, blazes new trails When there is enough love and passion, there will be no limit for women in doing scientific research, said Professor, Dr of Chemistry Le Minh Thang, who has spent two decades teaching and studying petrochemical technology.