Hanoi orphans benefit from adoptive mothers' programme
At the event (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi chapter of the Vietnamese Women’s Union (VWU) has freshly organised a festival for 118 local orphans with disadvantaged backgrounds who were adopted by kindhearted mothers within a VWU- initiated programme.
The kids living across 30 districts in the capital were treated to gifts, a tour around an aquarium, and circus performances. Another 18 orphans were also adopted as part of the programme at the event.
Between its launch in 2021 and May this year, the programme had seen members of the chapters, businessmen, and philanthropists adopting 1,183 orphans who provide them with between 300,000 VND (12.76 USD) and 1 million VND per month.
As part of the programme, the chapter has joined philanthropists to organise many activities for the kids on special occasions such as the Lunar New Year festival, Children’s Day, and the beginning of a new academic year. So far, 22,450 gifts, 12 computers, 136 scholarships, and many other school supplies worth 2.36 billion VND have been granted to the group./.