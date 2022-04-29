Hanoi Police launch a movement to maintain security and social order during SEA Games 31. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Police on April 29 launched a campaign to maintain security and social order during the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31), the region's biggest sport events.



According to Nguyen Hai Trung, Director of the Hanoi Police, forces and vehicles are ready to ensure the absolute security and safety of the Games.



Specialised police groups will be deployed in places where the tournament’s events will take place to proactively prevent and combat crimes.



Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Chu Xuan Dung asked the Hanoi Police to closely coordinate with relevant agencies to ensure security for the opening and closing ceremonies of SEA Games 31.



Deputy Minister of Public Security Luong Tam Quang, who is also head of the sub-committee responsible for security and order of SEA Games 31, asked the Hanoi Police to collaborate with other forces of the ministry to carry out traffic control measures at the Games’ venues.



SEA Games 31 will be held in Hanoi and 11 provinces and centrally-run cities on May 12-23. It will feature 40 sports with 526 events, attracting around 10,000 participants.



The biennial event was initially slated for late 2021 but delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic./.