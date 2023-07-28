Hanoi collected an estimated 220.1 trillion VND (approximately 9.3 billion USD) for the State budget in the first six months of this year (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi, (VNA) – Hanoi collected an estimated 220.1 trillion VND (approximately 9.3 billion USD) for the State budget in the first six months of this year, up nearly 23% from the same period in 2022, the highest increase for the period in the 2012-2023 period.

According to the city’s statistics agency, the figure represents 62.4% of the yearly estimate.

High increases were seen in domestic revenue and revenue from crude oil, at 25.7% and 34.4%, respectively.



Domestic revenue totalled 207.2 trillion VND, accounting for 64% of the yearly estimate, while revenue from crude reached 1.7 trillion VND, 79.9% of estimate.

The State-run business sector contributed 41.6 trillion VND to the State budget, up 39.5% year on year, the foreign-invested sector 13.7 trillion VND, up 22.2%, and the non-State sector 43 trillion VND, up 7%. Collection of personal income tax reduced by 0.6% to 21.3 trillion VND.

Meanwhile, revenue from import-export activities dropped 13.4% to 11.3 trillion VND.

The city’s budget spending in the period was estimated at 39.8 trillion VND, up 26.8% year on year and equal to 37.8% of the yearly estimate.



Of the amount, 14.6 trillion VND was spent on development investment, a yearly increase of 35%, and 25.2 trillion VND was regular expenditure, up 24.4%./.

