Politics ☕ Afternoon briefing on August 17 The following is a brief review of the day’s events as reported by the Vietnam News Agency.

Politics Congratulations to Indonesia on Independence Day Vietnamese President Vo Van Thuong and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 17 sent messages of congratulations to Indonesian President Joko Widodo on the 78th anniversary of Indonesia’s Independence Day (August 17, 1945 – 2023).

Politics Legislators seek ways to ensure labourers’ social insurance interest Members of the National Assembly (NA) Standing Committee on August 17 discussed solutions to issues related to one-off withdrawal of social insurance benefits and policies to support labourers, during their ongoing 25th session.

Politics Association established to gather former public security officers A congress establishing the Association of Former People’s Public Security Officers of Vietnam was held in the presence of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh in Hanoi on August 17.