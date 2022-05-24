Business Pharmacy chains to marginalise private drugstores Big names in the pharmaceutical industry are wasting no time expanding their market dominance, raising concerns over the marginalisation of private drugstores.

Business Green Economy Forum and Exhibition to be held in HCM City in November The Green Economy Forum and Exhibition (GEFE 2022) is scheduled to take place from November 28-30 in Ho Chi Minh City, with conferences, exhibitions and dialogues, the European Chamber of Commerce in Vietnam (EuroCham) announced on May 24.

Business Solutions sought to help Vietnam's aviation industry take off Vietnam’s aviation industry needs to improve to keep up with the global market as flights resume following the pandemic, Deputy Minister of Transport Le Anh Tuan said on May 24.

Business Work begins on 40-million USD thin film project in Binh Dinh province Kurz International Holdings GMBH from Germany held a groundbreaking ceremony to build a thin film factory at the Becamex Vietnam-Singapore Industrial Park (VSIP) in the south central province of Binh Dinh on May 24.