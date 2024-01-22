Hanoi takes measures to reduce traffic jams
Traffic jams has been mounting in Hanoi as the Tet (Lunar New Year) is approaching, prompting local authorities to try new ways to ease congestion, which is even worsened by construction sites.
Traffic congestion has cost Hanoi between 1-1.2 billion USD per year and has made air pollution five times worse. (Photo: VNA)
As many as 234 points in Hanoi needs regulation by traffic police, with Ring Road No.3, Chuong Duong Bridge and Nguyen Trai Street considered traffic hotspots, especially during peak hours.
Given this, Hanoi has used camera-equipped drones to keep tabs on traffic on all roads, said Truong Viet Dung, Chief of the Office of the municipal People’s Committee.
The city has implemented six groups of solutions to reduce congestion such as promoting public transportation, strictly handling violations, and optimising information-technology.
The city Department of Transport has put in place software to regulate traffic at intersections, its Deputy Director Tran Huu Bao said.
Meanwhile, more than 3,000 police officers and volunteers have been deployed to more than 200 points across the city during peak hours, according to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Police Major General Nguyen Hong Ky.
Traffic congestion has cost Hanoi between 1-1.2 billion USD per year and has made air pollution five times worse, the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy under the Ministry of Transport said./.