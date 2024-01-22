Society Vietnamese French politician inspires young generation Stephanie Do told about her Vietnamese roots, and her path to the French parliament at a meeting with representatives of the Union of Vietnam Students in France (UEVF) and the Vietnamese community in Paris last weekend.

Society German President's visit to strengthen Vietnam-Germany ties in education: scholar The upcoming state visit to Vietnam by German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier will enhance overall cooperation, including in education – a key factor of prosperity in each country, said Dr Kambiz Ghawami, President of the World University Service of Germany.

Videos Nang Tien Waterfall splendid amid Northwest forests A splendid waterfall amid immense mountains and forests has been bestowed upon Van Ho district in Son La province. Follow us to see its beauty.