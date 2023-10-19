At Van An - Hai Dang ecological site in outlying district of Thanh Tri. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The capital city of Hanoi increasingly places importance on tapping natural resources, cultural and historical values, traditional craft products, agriculture and rural areas in order to support tourism development, heard a conference held by the municipal Tourism Department on October 18.



Specifically, the city prioritises investment in tourist destinations linked with heritage sites, craft villages, agricultural and rural tourism. It aims to build tourism products that offer immersive experiences, with captivating stories that reflect its unique cultural identity.



With a long history and rich cultural traditions, the outlying district of Thanh Tri boasts 154 cultural and historical relics, 45 traditional festivals, and 8 locations associated with revolutionary events.



At present, Thanh Tri is developing a clean vegetable cultivation model covering 140 ha, attracting visitors for tours, sightseeing and shopping. Hanoi has also recognised Dai Ang and Yen My as city-level tourist destinations. These are strengths, potential, and favourable conditions for cultural and agricultural tourism products.



A representative from the department said in the coming time, the department will partner with Thanh Tri district and travel companies to build a heritage tour linking Hanoi’s downtown with Thanh Tri, Thuong Tin and Phu Xuyen.

Students play in Van An - Hai Dang ecological site (Photo: VNA)

It will also call for investments in the Thanh Tri Sports, Recreation and Eco-tourism Park covering 707 ha, develop unique tourism products linked with cultural and historical relics, craft villages and scenic spots, step up agricultural and spiritual tourism, and promote the One Commune, One Product (OCOP) program and culinary experiences related to tourism.



To build Thanh Tri into a key tourist destination of Hanoi during 2025-2030, the department will work with the district to promote civilised behavior and community-based tourism among the local population./.

VNA