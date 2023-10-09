Culture - Sports Legendary saxophonist Kenny G to perform charity concert in Vietnam Renowned saxophonist Kenny G is set to perform in Hanoi on November 14, marking the opening of "Good Morning Vietnam," an international music project dedicated to the community in Vietnam, initiated by the Nhan Dan (People) Newspaper and IB Group Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Overseas Vietnamese in UK celebrate mid-autumn festival The Vietnamese Association in the UK (VAUK), the Vietnam Business Association in the UK (VBUK) and the Vietnamese Family Partnership (VFP) on October 8 organised an event to celebrate the traditional mid-autumn festival.

Culture - Sports Potential to bring costumes imbued with traditional culture to the world Although Vietnam is a top garment and textile exporter in the world, challenges loom large when it comes to shipment abroad of fabric and costumes that bear Vietnamese cultural identities.