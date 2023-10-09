Hanoi to host first nineball pool championship
At the press conference introducing the championship. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Open Pool Championship, the first nineball pool tournament in Vietnam, will be organised in the capital city from October 10-15 by the municipal Department of Culture and Sports, Vietcontent Company and Matchroom Pool - the world leader in hosting, promoting and broadcasting nine-ball pool.
As another global stop on the World Nine-ball Tour besides US Open, UK Open, European Open and Spanish Open, the event will be held at My Dinh Indoor Games Gymnasium, drawing the participation of 256 cueists, including 128 in the World Nineball Tour’s top group, and 128 qualification winners.
It is the first time a world elite event has been held in Vietnam which has seen a booming development of billiards that attracted the attention of Matchroom Pool.
A total of 200,000 USD is offered as cash prizes, with the winner walking away with 30,000 USD.
At a recent press conference, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture and Sports Tran Thi Van Anh affirmed that the Hanoi Open Pool Championship, which brings the world’s leading cueists to the capital city, will create an opportunity for Vietnamese pool players to improve their capacity and gain more experience.
The championship is part of activities to mark the 69th anniversary of Hanoi Liberation Day (October 10), she said, adding that hosting the event is a vivid illustration for the capital city’s ability to organise large-scale cultural and sport events.
Within the framework of the championship, the Hanoi Junior Open will be organised on October 13 and 14, creating a venue for 64 cueists under 17 years old from Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan (China), the Philippines, India and Vietnam to show off their talent.
Vietnamese fans also have a chance to enjoy a performance by Philippine pool legend Effren Reyes on October 14./.