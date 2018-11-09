The capital city of Hanoi will host the Formula One race for the first time in April 2020. The hosting of the event is expected to put Hanoi and Vietnam on the world map of major event sporting event venue.

Accordingly, Vietnam will be the third Southeast Asian nation to host the race, which is already well established in Malaysia and Singapore.

Formula One is the world’s most prestige racing sport with Michael Schumacher, Fernando Alonso, Sebastian Vettel becoming the household names for many Vietnamese people. Hanoi will be the first destination for Formula One to race and compete in a contract of 10 years and may consider extension after 8 years.

The 4-hour race is to be hosted in April 2020 and tickets are up for sale in April 2019. Especially, in the course of the event checking online via the automatic insurance application LIAN will be provided to ensure security and safety for participants, with the premium reaching 1 billion VND./.