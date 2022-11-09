A visitor looks at works at Phuc Tan Art Street - a community creative space. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022, the largest to date, will take place from November 11 to 18, aiming to honour and promote creative design resources in the capital city.

Themed “Design and Technology”, the event is jointly organised by the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Architecture Magazine and relevant agencies.



A range of activities will be held within the framework of the festival, including exhibitions and seminars with innovative features.



The event’s organising board will launch some creative design contests for young people to encourage them to get involved in the construction of the city space in the future, including the Dream House contest and a photo contest for youth "Hanoi from a perspective view".



During the festival, the city will honour the winners of Hanoi’s public art design contest and another to seek new and unique ideas in creative spaces, designs and products for Hanoi which were launched in August this year.



According to Do Dinh Hong, director of the Hanoi Department of Culture and Sports, the Hanoi Creative Design Festival 2022 continues to affirm Hanoi's creative resources by connecting artists, creative designers and experts in different fields as well as creating a highlight for Hanoi at the national and regional levels.



The event is also an annual activity to realise Hanoi’s commitment to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) after joining the UNESCO Creative Cities Network, he said, adding that it contributes to raising awareness of businesses and social community on creativeness in the development of cultural industries./.