The Vietnam International Electronics & Smart Appliances Expo 2023 (IEAE Hanoi) will take place in the International Centre for Exhibition (ICE) in Hanoi from November 2 – 4.Jointly organised by the Vietnam National Trade Fair & Advertising Company (Vinexad), and Chaoyu Expo of China, the event aims to boost partnerships between Vietnamese businesses and foreign firms, and the development of a high-quality electronic consumer market in the country.According to Vinexad, covering a display area of 10,000sq.m, this is one of the large-scale specialised exhibitions in Vietnam, which will feature tens of thousands of electrical and household electronic appliances, smart devices, computers, phones, accessories and game equipment, and electronic components and other products from over 200 businesses and producers.IEAE Hanoi is a "technology fest" for the Vietnamese electronics market in particular as well as the Southeast Asian market in general, Vinexad said.Notably, IEAE Hanoi encourages the consumption of high-quality electronic and entertainment products, while committing to building an efficient and professional "one-stop shopping" platform, providing a smart exhibition experience for buyers in Hanoi and across Vietnam.In the framework of the event, forums and seminars will be organised, focusing on the development of the electronic industry, household electrics, and smart devices as well as solutions to promoting innovation and development of these sectors./.