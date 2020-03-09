Business Shrimp exporters in Mekong Delta face challenges amid Covid-19 Shrimp is a key export item of many provinces in the Cuu Long (Mekong) River Delta, but the Covid-19 epidemic has caused challenges for exporters.

Business Quang Tri lures urban development projects The People’s Committee of Quang Tri province has granted investment licences to TNG Holdings Vietnam to build two urban areas in Dong Ha city with a combined investment of nearly 1.8 trillion VND (over 78.2 million USD).

Business Vietnam exports processed chicken to Russia A chicken processing factory in Chuong My district, Hanoi, has become the first business in Vietnam to be licensed to export processed chicken products to Russia.

Business Vietnamese start-ups continue to pull in investment Investment in Vietnamese start-ups is growing sharply with millions of dollars pledged in 2019 and the first two months of 2020, according to Singaporean venture capital firm Cento Ventures.