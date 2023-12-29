The Hanoi-Ho Chi Minh City air route recorded over 10.8 million seats sold between October 2022 and September 2023.

It ranked behind the Jeju-Seoul route in the Republic of Korea, as well as the Fukuoka-Tokyo Haneda and Sapporo New Chitose Apt-Tokyo Haneda routes in Japan.

The route is responsible for transporting more than nine million passengers in 2023, accounting for 22 per cent of the total number of domestic passengers in the country.

Furthermore, the route sees nearly 43,000 flights annually, which amounts to around 60 round-trip flights per day. This represents about 17.5 per cent of all domestic flights./.

VNA