Business Binh Duong enjoys seven-month trade surplus of 5 billion USD The southern province of Binh Duong maintained a trade surplus in the first seven months of this year, surpassing 5 billion USD, according to the municipal People’s Committee.

Business Vietnam wishes to strengthen ties with International Trade Centre: ambassador A Vietnamese diplomat has highlighted the country’s wish to enhance cooperation with the Geneva-based International Trade Centre (ITC) while addressing the recent 57th session of the ITC’s Joint Advisory Group.

Business Self-check-in kiosks launched in Da Nang International Airport The Da Nang International Terminal Investment and Operation Joint Stock Company (AHT) inaugurated self-check-in kiosks for passengers of Korean Air at Da Nang International Airport on August 1.

Business Three years into EVFTA: Vietnam’s agricultural exports grow impressively Since the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) took effect in August 2020, most commitments in the agreement have been implemented and left positive impacts on business activities, especially trade, said Do Viet Ha of the Trade Office of the Vietnamese Embassy in Germany.