Business Bank credit growth improves in HCM City Total loans outstanding as of November 30 at credit institutions in Ho Chi Minh City were worth over 3.4 quadrillion VND (140.15 billion USD), a 1.3% increase from the previous month, according to the central bank.

Business Localities nationwide promote consumption of OCOP products The Hanoi Department of Agriculture and Rural Development and the People’s Committee of Tay Ho district are hosting an event to introduce products under the One Commune One Product Programme (OCOP) from localities across the country.

Business Cross-border sale via e-commerce platforms essential to businesses: seminars The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City has coordinated with several e-commerce platforms to organise a series of seminars on cross-border e-commerce and global growth opportunities for Vietnamese businesses.

Business Overseas remittances to HCM City up 35% in 2023 The flow of overseas remittances to Ho Chi Minh City is estimated to reach about 8.92 billion USD in 2023, up 35% year on year, said Deputy Director of the State Bank of Vietnam (SBV)’s Branch in HCM City Nguyen Duc Lenh.