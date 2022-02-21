Business Volume of goods through seaports up 7 percent in first two months Vietnam’s seaports handled an estimated 117 million tonnes of commodities in the first two months of 2022, posting a year-on-year rise of 7 percent, the Vietnam Maritime Administrative (VMA) reported.

Business Dialogue seeks to settle businesses' obstacles related to tax policies The Ministry of Finance (MoF) recently held a dialogue on tax and customs policies with the Republic of Korea (RoK)’s firms in both in-person and virtual forms.