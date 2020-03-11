Culture - Sports VFF adjusts schedule of football tournaments The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) said on March 10 that it has decided to make adjustments to the schedule of professional and non-professional football tournaments in 2020 due to the complicated developments of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese boxer secures Tokyo Olympics berth Boxer Nguyen Van Duong has become the fifth Vietnamese athlete qualified for competing in the coming Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Culture - Sports Vietnam-Kyrgyzstan friendly match postponed The Vietnam Football Federation (VFF) has announced that a friendly match between the national teams of Vietnam and Kyrgyzstan slated for March 26 in southern Binh Duong province will be postponed.

Culture - Sports Measures launched to conserve values of Hoi An world heritage The Hoi An Centre for Cultural Heritage Management and Preservation will carry out seven solutions in the 2020-25 period in a bid to conserve and sustain values of Hoi An ancient town in the central province of Quang Nam, said Director of the centre Pham Phu Ngoc.