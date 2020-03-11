HCM City bag more win at AFC Cup
Super substitute Nguyen Xuan Nam (left) celebrates his opening goal with teammate Phạm Van Thanh. (Photo: afc.com)
Hanoi (VNA) - Substitute Nguyen Xuan Nam scored a brace to maintain HCM City FC's top spot in Group F of the Asian Football Confederation Cup in Vientiane, Laos, on March 10.
The Vietnamese team defeated Lao Toyota 2-0 at the National Stadium with both goals coming in the second half.
Starting for HCM City was Guinea-Bissauan forward Amido Balde, but he squandered several opportunities in the first half, leading to his replacement at half time.
Nam, who scored twice in the V.League last week, replaced him, and the 26-year-old put his side in front in the 72nd minute.
Nam took the ball into the box after Norihiro Kawakami failed to clear, and easily found the net.
In the 90th minute, he made it 2-0 for the visitors with a powerful shot from close range to beat Soukthavy Soundala.
The home side also offered little in attack in the first half with nothing strong enough to beat goalkeeper Nguyen Thanh Thang.
HCM City top their group with seven points. They will next entertain Lao Toyota in the return leg at Thong Nhat Stadium on April 15.
In the other game in Group F on March 10, host Yangon United earned a 1-0 win over Hougang United at Thuwunna Stadium.
In Group G, Than Quang Ninh are due to play Preah Khan Reach Svay Rieng of Cambodia at Olympic Phnom Penh Stadium on March 11./.