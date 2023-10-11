At the reception (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Committee Vo Van Hoan and Minister of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade of the province of Ontario in Canada Vic Fedeli discussed ways to push forward bilateral ties in the near future during a reception in the city on October 11.

Hoan hailed the Canadian delegation’s visit which takes place at a time when Vietnam and Canada are witnessing positive developments in their ties, especially in trade and investment.

He said Ontario could cooperate with Ho Chi Minh City in wood production and processing, pharmaceuticals and vaccine production.



Ho Chi Minh City wishes to acquire experience or direct investment from Ontario firms in the fields of information technology, artificial intelligence and digital transformation, he said.

Fedeli, for his part, said the visit demonstrates the Ontario administration's interest in Ho Chi Minh City and highlights the positive developments of ties between the two countries.

He said the community of Vietnamese Canadians, just over 150,000 in Ontario and over 275,000 in Canada, serve as a friendship bridge and a driving force to step up bilateral cooperation.

Sharing local strengths and potential, he said Ontario is keen on partnering with Ho Chi Minh City in vaccine research and production, water treatment, green energy development and trade.

Ontario is ready to deepen the government-to-government, business-to-business and people-to-people relationship between the two localities, he said./.