HCM City completes disbursement of first support package for COVID-19-hit people
Ho Chi Minh City's Department of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs on August 6 announced that the city has basically completed the disbursement of the first support package for COVID-19-hit people, with over 611 billion VND (26.56 million USD) given to more than 391,020 local residents.
Of the total, nearly 500 billion VND was used to assist 311,619 workers without labour contracts (freelancers) who lost their jobs, reaching 100 percent, while over 11.2 billion VND was offered to 5,603 business households whose operations have been suspended (100 percent), and over 17.1 billion VND was provided to more than 11,400 traders in traditional markets (more than 88.6 percent).
Localities across the city has supported 44,244 labourers having their contracts temporary suspended or on unpaid leave with nearly 84 billion VND, while giving nearly 400 million VND to labourers with terminated contracts but are not eligible for unemployment benefits, reaching 15.7 percent.
Explaining the low rate of support disbursement to some groups, a representative from the department said that many people are undertaking quarantine or left the city, making it impossible to deliver the aid to them.
According to Vice Chairman of them municipal People’s Committee Duong Ang Duc, the city has approved a second support package worth more than 900 billion VND, with each freelancer and poor household receiving 1.5 million VND in cash.
The second package targets 604,500 people in three groups, with 501 billion VND expected to be provided for freelancers losing jobs.
Duc added that in reality, the number of poor and near-poor households living in the city may be higher than statistics, but all these families will receive support./.