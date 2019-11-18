Business First Vietpresso coffee contest held in HCM City Real Bean Coffee, Trung Nguyen Legend and Lamant Coffee won the gold, silver and bronze prizes at the first Vietpresso Contest held in Ho Chi Minh City last week.

Business 78 percent of enterprises satisfied with tax administrative reform About 78 percent of surveyed enterprises showed their satisfaction with tax administrative reforms in 2019, up 3 percent compared to 2016.

Business Conference reviews restructuring of agro-forestry companies The restructuring of agro-forestry companies has created jobs to workers in border, remote and ethnic minority regions, contributing to socio-political stability, agricultural and new rural development, heard a conference in Hanoi on November 18.

Business Open-end funds expect stronger performance in 2020 Open-end funds in Vietnam are looking forward to better performances in 2020 as more investors seek assistance from funds’ products and services.