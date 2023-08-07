HCM City eyes more new metro lines to enhance connectivity
Ho Chi Minh City plans to add three more metro lines to connect Tan Son Nhat International Airport and the Can Gio Sea Encroachment Project to the national railway system, and two national railway stations in the city, according to its Department of Transport.
The plan is part of the city’s urban planning efforts by 2040, with a vision to 2060, which aims to synchronise the city’s urban railway network.
It was detailed by the consulting unit Southern Transport Design Consultancy Joint Stock Company (Tedi South) at a recent meeting to research, review, and propose supplements and adjustments to the city’s urban railway network.
Accordingly, the first new line is proposed to connect terminals of Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Tan Binh district to downtown HCM City and Thu Thien New Urban Area in Thu Duc city.
The line would also connect the planned Thu Thiem-Long Thanh light rail project to the Long Thanh International Airport under construction in neighbouring Dong Nai province.
Crossing Soai Rap River, the second new line will link downtown HCM City with the 2,870-hectare Can Gio Sea Encroachment Project, also known as the Can Gio Tourism Urban Area Project in outlying Can Gio district.
With a length of 28 kilometres, the third new line will have the function of transporting passengers, and connect the two national railway stations of Thu Thiem and Tan Kien in the city.
Besides the three new lines, the consultant unit has proposed other metro lines be extended to create an urban railway corridor along the Tay Bac - Ben Thanh - Thu Thiem - Long Thanh route of more than 80km long.
Other lines are now also being considered for adjustments to connect them with urban railways in Binh Duong province, an industrial hub neighbouring HCM City.
The city has already had plans for eight metro lines and three electric vehicle lines, spanning a total of 220 km, with an estimated investment capital of 25 billion USD.
Among the metro lines, line No. 1 from Ben Thanh Market in District 1 and Suoi Tien Theme Park in Thu Duc city and line No. 2 between Ben Thanh Market and Tham Luong Depot in District 12 are under construction, while the other lines are seeking funding and investment before beginning construction./.