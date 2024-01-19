Culture - Sports First Vietnam golf festival to be held in Da Lat Sai Gon Giai Phong (Liberated Sai Gon) Newspaper and Global Entertainment JSC on January 18 signed a cooperation agreement for co-organising the Vietnam Golf Festival 2024 in the Central Highlands province of Lam Dong.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie to compete at Berlin Film Festival 2024 Vietnamese movie "Cu Li khong bao gio khoc" (Cu Li never cries) by director Pham Ngoc Lan will compete in the Panorama category at the Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), which will take place from February 15-24.

Culture - Sports Vietnam names additional 29 artifacts national treasures Deputy Prime Minister Tran Hong Ha on January 18 signed a decision recognising an additional 29 artifacts as national treasures.