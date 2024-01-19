HCM City floating flower fair to celebrate Tet
The floating flower fair, one of the Ho Chi Minh City’s most-visited attractions in Tet (Lunar New Year), will open at Binh Dong Wharf in District 8 from January 25 to February 9 (or the 15th day – 30th day of the last lunar month).
The “Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen” (On the Wharf - In the Boat) Floating Flower Fair in District 8 is one of HCM City’s most-visited attractions during Tet. (Photo: VNA)HCM City (VNS/VNA) - The floating flower fair, one of Ho Chi Minh City’s most-visited attractions in Tet (Lunar New Year), will open at Binh Dong Wharf in District 8 from January 25 to February 9 (or the 15th day – 30th day of the last lunar month).
The Tren Ben Duoi Thuyen (On the Wharf – In the Boat) fair aims to create a cultural space and a tourism destination for local and foreign visitors during Tet holiday.
It also introduces special kinds of flowers and fruits of the southern region and Vietnam.
The fair will include stalls and boats displaying various kinds of flowers and fruit from Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta provinces such as Long An, Vinh Long and Dong Thap, and Da Lat city of the Tay Nguyen (Central Highlands) province of Lam Dong.
Florists from the city and Da Lat will create miniature landscapes arranged with flowers at the event for visitors to have beautiful photos. Colourful floating lanterns will be set up as well.
Vinh Long, which is known for having the most famous and largest brick and pottery villages in the Mekong Delta, will showcase its wide variety of terracotta products.
The organiser will also create a zone where ‘ong do’ (calligraphy artisans) can offer calligraphy works for visitors in the hope of having a prosperous and happy new year.
In addition, the festival will include performances of ‘tai tu’ music on boats along Tau Hu cannel, unicorn – lion – dragon dances, and an ‘ao dai’ (Vietnamese traditional dress) fashion show from February 4-8.
Visitors will also have an opportunity to learn how to make ‘to he’ (toy figurines that are made of rice dough), and traditional dishes for Tet such as ‘banh tet’ (cylindrical glutinous rice cake) and ‘mut’ Tet (candied fruits) at the event.
The floating flower market at the Binh Dong Wharf is a familiar destination for city residents during Tet. It attracts sellers from provinces of Long An, Tien Giang, Ben Tre, Vinh Long and Dong Thap who sell fruit and flowers to local people to prepare for the most important holiday in Vietnam.
The Floating Flower Fair is recognised as one of HCM City’s 19 annual signature festivities./.