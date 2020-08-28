Society Hoang Quoc Viet-Nguyen Van Huyen flyover in Hanoi opens to traffic A flyover at the intersection of Hoang Quoc Viet and Nguyen Van Huyen in Hanoi’s Cau Giay district was opened to traffic on August 28 to mark the 75th National Day on September 2 and the capital’s 17th Party Congress.

Society Farmers in Mekong Delta attend floating English class There is a special class on Son Islet in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho’s Binh Thuy district, which all farmers from the local area can attend to learn English for free on Tuesday and Thursday afternoon.

Society Drug trafficker caught in Dak Lak Police in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak on August 28 confirmed they have arrested a man for smuggling drug from Laos to Vietnam.

Society COVID-19-hit students in Da Nang offered free goods The chapter of the Vietnamese Students’ Association in the central city of Da Nang, on August 27, launched an aid programme to help COVID-impacted students of local colleges and universities to get daily necessaries free of charge.