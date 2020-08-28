HCM City holds get-together for overseas Vietnamese ahead of National Day
The Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Affairs of Ho Chi Minh City held a get-together on August 28 on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the August Revolution (August 19) and National Day (September 2).
Secretary of HCM City’s Party Committee Nguyen Thien Nhan shakes hands with overseas Vietnamese (Photo: VNA)
Chairman of the committee Phung Cong Dung told participants that the Party and the State always consider overseas Vietnamese an integral part of the nation and an important contributor to intensifying Vietnam’s friendship and cooperation with other countries.
He expressed his hope that overseas Vietnamese will support each other and contribute more to national construction.
Dung also hailed the contributions made by overseas Vietnamese to HCM City’s development, saying remittances to the city in 2019 reached 5.3 billion USD, the highest in the country.
The committee took the occasion to launch a writing contest on 15 years of the summer camp held for young overseas Vietnamese, which was postponed this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Entries can be sent to the Organising Board until October 31./.