Culture - Sports Seminar boosts cultural exchange between Vietnam, Americas A seminar on boosting cultural exchange between Vietnam and the Americas was held in Hanoi on August 4 by the Vietnam Institute of American Studies under the Vietnam Academy of Social Sciences.

Culture - Sports Boxers fight for international titles in HCM City The professional boxing series LEAD will be back with 12 thrilling bouts to be held at the Saigon Sports Club in Ho Chi Minh City on August 20.

Culture - Sports Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicks off in Vinh Phuc The Southeast Asian Women’s Volleyball Tournament kicked off in the northern province of Vinh Phuc on August 3 night with the participation of national teams from Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and the host Vietnam.

Culture - Sports Two Vietnamese films get four nominations at ASEAN Int'l Film Festival 2023 Two Vietnamese movies, namely Memento Mori: Dat (Memento: Earth) and Dem toi ruc ro (The Brilliant Darkness), have been nominated in four categories of the ASEAN International Films Festivals & Awards (AIFFA) 2023 which is underway in Malaysia, according to actress and director Hong Anh.