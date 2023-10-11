Products are showed at the event. (Photo: VNA)

Ho Chi Minh City (VNA) – The 14th International Water Supply, Sanitation, Water Resources and Purification Exhibition (VietWater 2023) and Vietnam's Leading Exhibition on Transportation, Waste Treatment, and Environment Technology (WETV 2023) opened at the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC) in Ho Chi Minh City on October 11.



The event, held by Informa Markets Vietnam in collaboration with domestic and international trade promotion agencies, attracted over 450 exhibitors from more than 25 countries and territories including the UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Singapore, the Republic of Korea, and Japan. The exhibitors displayed the world’s latest products and technologies in water supply, wastewater treatment, waste management, and environment.





Representatives from agencies at the opening ceremony of the exhibitions. (Photo: VNA)

According to General Manager of Informa Markets Vietnam BT Tee, VietWater 2023 and WETV 2023 are an in-depth forum that brings together the most advanced water and waste treatment technologies in the world, along with the sharing of experience from leading industry experts.



Within the event's framework that runs until October 13, seminars and the "Business Matching Programme" will be held to offer opportunities for domestic enterprises and international suppliers to meet and seek partners./.