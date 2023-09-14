– Chairman of the People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City Phan Van Mai on September 14 proposed the International Monetary Fund (IMF) help the city define orientations for economic restructuring, climate change response activities, and green economic development trends.Receiving IMF Resident Representative in Vietnam Jochen Schmittmann who comes to attend the HCM City Economic Forum 2023, Mai expressed his hope that the fund will choose the city as a model locality in the process of implementing cooperation between the fund and Vietnam.He also suggested the IMF support the city in connecting with experts to learn from experience in building legal frameworks and action programmes for calculating carbon credits and reducing net emissions.Thanking HCM City for inviting him to attend the forum, Jochen Schmittmann appreciated its theme on green economic development, which meets requirements of the development process and general world trends.The city's development of carbon credits is very necessary and important, creating favourable conditions to implement its green economic development strategy, he said.At present, the IMF in Vietnam is implementing cooperation activities with ministries and sectors in emissions reduction and carbon credits, and hopes to further collaboration with Ho Chi Minh City in this field, he added./.