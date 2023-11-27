The Vietnam Provincial Logistics Competitiveness Index evaluates the development speed, quality, infrastructure, and policies of municipal and provincial authorities for logistics service businesses in Vietnam. It is conducted yearly, providing an insight into localities’ logistics industry based on five pillars namely economy, logistics services, regulatory frameworks – policies, logistics infrastructure, and workforce.

The index provides a foundation for organisations and enterprises to outline business strategies and make wise investment decisions so as to improve competitive edge.

Furthermore, the index plays an important role in promoting logistics development in the region and in Vietnam as a whole.

Vietnam is now home to 4,000 logistics firms, 70% of them are located in Ho Chi Minh City and neighbouring localities. Most of the businesses are operating at a small scale, with 90% of them having over 413,800 USD in capital, and 1% more than 4.1 million USD./.

VNA