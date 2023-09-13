Business Further Gov’t support needed for foreign investors in green growth development Difficulties in securing investment capital, advanced technologies and inadequate skilled labour resources are some of the challenges faced by Vietnam in the implementation of the National Strategy for Green Growth for the 2021-2023 period, with a vision to 2025, said Nguyen Van De, Vice Chairman of the People's Committee of Nghe An province at a seminar on Vietnam-Japan green growth cooperation in Hanoi on September 12.

Business Automobile sales down 9% in August Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers Association (VAMA) sold 22,540 vehicles in August, down 9% compared to the previous month, VAMA has reported.

Business Vietnam International Sourcing 2023 opens in HCM City The Vietnam International Sourcing 2023, a series of events aimed at connecting international supply chains, kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on September 13.

Business US’s anti-dumping duty review on Vietnam’s tra fish shows positive results The Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP) said that it has received preliminary results of the US Federal Register’s 19th anti-dumping duty review (POR19) on Vietnam’s frozen fish fillet in the period from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, with positive features.