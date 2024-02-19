Business Consumption surge in Tet gives a boost to domestic market growth: Experts A strong rise in goods consumption without any shortage or price hikes during the Lunar New Year (Tet) festival is considered a push for the growth of the domestic market in the whole year.

Business PM instructs action for stock market upgrade Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has instructed the Ministry of Finance, State Bank of Vietnam and the Ministry of Planning and Investment to address obstacles in relevant sectors for upgrading the stock market from frontier to emerging status.

Business Infographic Vietnam the world’s second-largest shoe exporter Vietnam ranked second in the world, just after China, in footwear exports, with 1.5 billion pairs shipped overseas and a presence in 150 markets in 2022. Footwear exports last year brought in over 20.2 billion USD, marking the 26th consecutive year, since 1998, that footwear exports have been in the billion-dollar category.

Business THACO to unveil 28 new automobile models Vietnam’s Truong Hai Group Corporation (THACO) will unveil 9 models of passenger cars, 13 models of trucks and 6 models of buses, said Chairman of its Board of Directors Tran Ba Duong in his New Year message to employees.