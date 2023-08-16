Society PM demands textbooks, teachers be ready for new school year Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh signed off a dispatch on August 16, requesting actions be taken to guarantee textbooks and teachers for the coming 2023 - 2024 academic year.

Videos Art display raises awareness, funds to support dioxin victims A voluntary-based art exhibition and auction were held recently in Hanoi to raise funds to support Agent Orange/dioxin victims around Vietnam. The exhibition and auction were held to commemorate the 76th War Invalids and Martyrs Day (July 27) and Agent Orange Victims’ Day (August 10).

Society Greater efforts needed to develop young ethnic minority human resources Vice President Vo Thi Anh Xuan had a meeting with female ethnic minority students who received scholarships from the Vu A Dinh Scholarship Fund, in Hanoi on August 16.