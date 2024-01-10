At Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone (Photo: VNA)

HCM City (VNA) – The management board of the Ho Chi Minh City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (Hepza) has set a target to attract 550 million USD in investment capital this year, averaging 8.5 million USD per ha.

Concurrently, the board aims to finalise the pilot conversion project for Tan Thuan Export Processing Zone, along with Tan Binh, Cat Lai, Hiep Phuoc, and Binh Chieu industrial parks (IPs); and build 25,000 sq.m of high-rise workshop space.

To draw more capital, Hepza will work more closely with the municipal Department of Planning and Investment to propose investment criteria for approval by the municipal People's Council, specifically tailored for export processing zones and IPs. It will also undertake a project outlining development orientations for these zones and IPs in Ho Chi Minh City for the 2023-2030 period, with a vision extending to 2045.

Hepza Director Hua Quoc Hung emphasised the focus on administrative reform, aiming to improve the Public Administration Reform Index (PAR INDEX), the Departmental, Sectoral and Local Competitiveness Index (DDCI), and the Digital Transformation Index (DTI).

The board is committed to intensifying efforts in electronic payment, document digitisation, and ensuring that at least 70% of all administrative procedures are conducted online.

Special attention will be given to supporting firms in line with the city's regulations on interest rates, especially for projects in priority sectors. Businesses within export processing zones and IPs will be linked with industry associations, and regular dialogues between the board and firms conducted to address any challenges they encounter, Hung said.

According to him, social resources will be pooled to provide care for workers and maintain security an order in export processing zones and IPs, making them attractive to more investors./.