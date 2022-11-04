Business Work starts on three industrial clusters in Thai Nguyen Saigon Telecom Technology Joint Stock Company (SAIGONTEL) on November 2 began construction of three industrial clusters in the northern province of Thai Nguyen.

Business Vietnam, Laos eye great logistics connectivity potential: experts An international conference on the strengthening of regional connectivity and development of the East-West logistics corridors was held in Vientiane on November 4, drawing representatives from a number of ministries and agencies of Vietnam and Laos as well as logistics associations, experts and more than 80 enterprises from different countries.

Business Budget collection from import-export up 14.6% Budget collection from import-export activities topped 362.4 trillion VND (14.57 billion USD) in the first 10 months of this year, equivalent to 86.3% of the set target and up 14.6% year-on-year, according to the General Department of Customs.

Business Wood sector seeking ways to develop sustainably Management agencies should roll out mechanisms and policies to promote the linkage between businesses and craft villages in the wood sector, heard a workshop in the southern province of Dong Nai on November 4.