First held in 2014, the Ao Dai festival is organised annually in March to preserve traditional cultural values and the beauty and grace of the Ao dai, a symbol of feminine beauty in Vietnam. It is also expected to help attract more tourists to the city.



An array of activities is scheduled during the festival, expected to bring new experience to visitors who want to find out the quintessence of the Vietnamese traditional long dress.



This year’s event is organised in response to the 112th anniversary of International Women’s Day (March 8), and the 13th National Women’s Congress (2022-2027 tenure)./.

