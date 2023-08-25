Huy Tuan, General Director of the HOZO 2023 music festival (Photo: nld.com.vn)

HCM City (VNA) - The Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2023( HOZO), the largest outdoor music show in the southern hub, is scheduled to kick off in September.

According to the organising board, unlike in previous editions, the 2023 festival will begin from early September and last until late December. The highlight of the festival will be four performance nights with the theme of “HOZO Inspired Talents" and three concerts themed "HOZO Super Fest".



The “HOZO Inspired Talents" nights are expected to be held in the last week of each month, starting from September and running until November at Lam Son Park in District 1.



Meanwhile, the "HOZO Super Fest" is due to take place along Nguyen Hue and Le Loi pedestrian streets on December 22 - 24 which is expected to attract the participation of renowned domestic and foreign artists.



Workshops on international music trends, as well as talent shows, will also be included during the festival.

Huy Tuan, General Director of the festival, said that HOZO 2023 will be a rendezvous to enjoy the city's unique art performances with international standards.

He expressed his hope that the event will bring Vietnamese music into the flow of modern music, preserve and spread the values of music and national culture to the world, and bring music closer to the locals.

Nguyen Thi Thanh Thuy, Deputy Director of municipal Department of Culture and Sports, said that the festival is an opportunity for audiences to catch up with the latest music trending in the world.



Themed “From Ho Chi Minh City with love,” the HOZO – Ho Chi Minh City International Music Festival 2023 is considered an opportunity to bring traditional music and modern music closer to the public, contributing to preserving and spreading the values of national music and culture to the world./.